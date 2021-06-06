Middle GA man jailed in bizarre case of decomposing body found in bag outside home

The scene in Devereux in Hancock County where sheriff’s investigators and the GBI were called Friday evening about a dead body found there. GBI

A Middle Georgia man with ties to Florida who was arrested in South Carolina in recent days is now a suspect in the killing of a person found dead and possibly dismembered Friday evening in a bag outside a Hancock County home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Sunday morning that it had a murder warrant for Christopher Collin Demmon, 33, who was being held by police in Aiken, South Carolina, on an apparently unrelated charge.

Demmon was arrested in South Carolina the night of June 1, possibly on a disorderly conduct charge, officials said.

On Saturday, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said a vehicle Demmon was riding in may have helped investigators connect Demmon to the alleged slaying in Hancock.

The dead body, which may have been dismembered and placed in a plastic bag or bags, was found shortly before 7 p.m. Friday at a house on Main Street in Devereux, a rural community east of Lake Sinclair in Hancock County, between Sparta and Milledgeville.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that Demmon and another person lived at the residence on occasion,” the GBI’s statement said.

The identity of the body had not been confirmed on Sunday, but was expected pending an autopsy, the GBI’s statement said.

The GBI said Demmon, who has lived in Milledgeville and Gray, will be brought back to Georgia to face the murder charge.

In the past half decade, Demmon has served about three and a half years behind bars for a string of crimes in the Tampa, Florida, area, where he had been arrested on charges that include grand theft, burglary and credit card fraud.

According to records there, Demmon was released from prison seven months ago.