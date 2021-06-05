Possibly dismembered, decomposing body found in bag in Hancock County

The scene at a house on Main Street in Devereaux in Hancock County. GBI

A dead body was found dumped in a bag or in bags outside a house in the town of Devereux in Hancock County on Friday evening, law enforcement sources said Saturday.

The identity of the victim had not been confirmed as of midday.

A 911 call made minutes before 7 p.m. Friday informed sheriff’s officials that there was a “deceased” person in a yard outside a home on Main Street, said Mary Chandler, special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Milledgeville office.

“After the GBI arrived and the deputies arrived, we determined the body was in a bag and that decomposition had already set in,” Chandler said.

It was unclear how long the victim may have been dead, she added, though it could have been a day or two or longer.

Chandler said there had been people living at the house, though it was unknown if the victim had any connection to them or the residence.

She also said it was not immediately known whether the body was in a bag or in bags, and she did not describe them.

Another law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told The Telegraph the body was “in plastic bags” and may have been dismembered.

Devereux lies due east of Lake Sinclair and sits between Milledgeville and Sparta. It is home to about 1,400 people.