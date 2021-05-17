Macon man charged with murder in mysterious death of body dumped under mattresses

A 45-year-old Macon man was arrested Friday and charged with murder in the death of a 26-year-old man whose body was found May 7 beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump on the north side of Unionville.

At a first-appearance hearing on Monday in the Bibb County jail, the suspect, Margaton Achilles Dudley, was denied bond as is routine in such serious matters.

Dudley, of a Nisbet Drive address, has also been charged with concealing a death in the slaying.

The body of his alleged victim, Amond Rashad Norwood, was discovered under some mattresses along Churchill Street by a person walking by on the morning of May 7.

Investigators have said they believe Norwood was shot and killed at another location and then dumped at the spot where his body was found.

What led the authorities to suspect Dudley was not immediately known.

According to remarks at Monday’s hearing, it appears there may be another suspect in Norwood’s death but it was unclear whether that person had been jailed.

Magistrate judge Valencia Davis-Jones told Dudley, “I will give you one bit of advice and that is you not communicate with your co-defendant unless you’re doing it through attorneys. Do we understand?”

“I’m not aware that I have a co-defendant, ma’am,” Dudley replied.