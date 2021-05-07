Passerby finds man shot to death Friday morning on Churchill Street in Macon

Someone walking along Churchill Street on the north side of Macon’s Unionville neighborhood on Friday morning discovered the body of a man who’d been shot to death, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The victim, Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, found shortly after 9 a.m., suffered “multiple gunshot wounds,” Jones said.

Norwood’s body was lying on the side of the street in the 3000 block of Churchill, Jones said, between Columbus Road and Napier Avenue, about half a dozen blocks west of Pio Nono Avenue.

The shooting death appeared to be the city’s eighth homicide in the past 31 days, all but one, an April 6 stabbing of a sheriff’s deputy in the county jail, the result of gunshot wounds.

Should the incident be deemed a murder, it would be Macon’s 18th such case of 2021.

Four other homicides this year have resulted either in involuntary manslaughter or vehicular homicide charges.