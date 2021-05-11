Crime

Teenager jailed on murder charges in double homicide at east Macon mobile home

A 19-year-old man was arrested on murder charges in the wake of a shooting that left two men dead inside an east Macon mobile home on Monday, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The suspect, Jaives Jamal Fountain, was being held without bond in the county jail.

He was charged in the hours after the 4:30 p.m. slayings of Quinterious Hillman and Jerod Lester at Avalon Mobile Home Community off Jeffersonville Road about a mile east of the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.

Hilliman and Lester, both 29, were found dead in separate bedrooms, Coroner Leon Jones said.

The circumstances of their deaths remained unclear.

When questioned by investigators, Fountain, of Macon, “admitted to being at the residence during the time of the murders,” the sheriff’s statement said.

