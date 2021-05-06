Crime

Mom turns in twin sons wanted on murder charges in shooting at Macon gas mart

Twin brothers who had been wanted in connection with the April 29 shooting death of a man outside a Circle K convenience store in northwest Macon turned themselves in early Thursday, authorities said.

The brothers, Divine Elamon Taylor and Divinity Elhasaan Taylor, both of Macon, were arrested about 5:30 a.m. after their mother drove them to a sheriff’s office substation in neighboring Jones County, said Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“They’ve got a good mother,” Edgar said. “And their mother talked them into turning themselves in.”

The Taylor twins were charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Brandon Jamal Washington. They were being held without bond at the Bibb County jail.

Bibb sheriff’s investigators had been searching for the two in the wake of Washington’s slaying outside the Circle K at 6205 Zebulon Road seven days ago.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service