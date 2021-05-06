Mom turns in twin sons wanted on murder charges in shooting at Macon gas mart

Twin brothers who had been wanted in connection with the April 29 shooting death of a man outside a Circle K convenience store in northwest Macon turned themselves in early Thursday, authorities said.

The brothers, Divine Elamon Taylor and Divinity Elhasaan Taylor, both of Macon, were arrested about 5:30 a.m. after their mother drove them to a sheriff’s office substation in neighboring Jones County, said Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“They’ve got a good mother,” Edgar said. “And their mother talked them into turning themselves in.”

The Taylor twins were charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Brandon Jamal Washington. They were being held without bond at the Bibb County jail.

Bibb sheriff’s investigators had been searching for the two in the wake of Washington’s slaying outside the Circle K at 6205 Zebulon Road seven days ago.