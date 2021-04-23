Killer in east Macon gas mart shooting ‘yelled’ at victim and opened fire, cops say

A 21-year-old east Macon man was arrested and jailed Thursday evening, charged with murder in a fatal shooting Sunday night at an Emery Highway gas mart.

The suspect, Christian Demond Williams, accused of shooting Gregory Lamar Watkins Jr., 27, was being held at the Bibb County jail without bond, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

Williams also was charged with four counts of aggravated assault for allegedly firing shots in the presence of four other victims there, none of whom was wounded.

Williams’ address is listed as 531 Hall St., which lies about two and a half blocks north of where the shooting happened. He was arrested at an apartment complex on Log Cabin Drive on the city’s west side.

According to a sheriff’s deputy’s incident report of the 10 p.m. shooting at the Chevron mart at 584 Emery Highway, witnesses said Watkins was in the store when “a skinny” gunman in camouflage pants and a white shirt walked up “wielding a pistol.”

The shooting, or at least some of the deadly episode, appears to have been recorded by security cameras in the store. Investigators have not said what led them to suspect Williams, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds, according to jail records.

The report went on to say that the armed man “yelled something” at Watkins and “fired several rounds” at him.

Watkins was pronounced dead after he was driven to a nearby hospital by people who’d been at the store, the report added.