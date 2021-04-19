Crime

Man gunned down at east Macon gas mart marks city’s eighth killing in 25 days

A Macon man was shot to death Sunday night at a convenience store on the city’s east side, the authorities said.

An alleged suspect in the 9:43 p.m. shooting could be seen in images captured by a security camera inside a gas mart at 584 Emery Highway, which sits about a block east of Coliseum Drive.

The victim, Gregory Lamar Watkins Jr., who turned 27 on Friday, was said to have been standing inside the store when his assailant opened fire, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

Coroner Leon Jones said Watkins, who lived in west Macon, suffered “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Watkins was pronounced dead about an hour later after someone drove him to the emergency room at Coliseum Medical Centers less than half a mile away.

A surveillance camera captured images of an alleged suspect wanted in the shooting death of a Macon man Sunday night inside an Emery Highway gas mart. Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Further details of the shooting were not immediately available.

The slaying was the city’s eighth violent-crime death in 25 days.

Watkins’ death was the 15th homicide of 2021 that has or appears likely to result in a murder charge.

The four other homicides in Macon this year include a pair of vehicular homicides and two deaths in which a suspect was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

