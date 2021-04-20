Crime

Teen jailed on murder charge in early-April shooting death at west Macon apartments

A Macon teenager was arrested early Tuesday at a Houston Avenue-area boarding house and charged with murder in the early-April shooting death of Kenneth Wendell Snead Jr.

Robert James Ottman Jr., 17, was jailed shortly after 1 a.m. by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies who received a tip that he was at a boarding house on Ponce de Leon Avenue, nine blocks south of Eisenhower Parkway, officials said.

According to investigators, Ottman had been wanted for questioning in the wake of the 24-year-old Snead’s slaying at Blossom Hill Estates apartments at 4006 Mercer University Drive the morning of April 2.

