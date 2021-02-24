Crime

Second man jailed in November shooting death of Byron woman

A second man who Bibb County sheriff’s investigators say they have linked to the late-November shooting death of a Byron woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

The arrest of Michael Lamont Wagner, 46, of Warner Robins, came at an undisclosed business in the 400 block of Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard on Macon’s east side shortly before 5 p.m., authorities said.

Wagner is the second man jailed in the Nov. 28 slaying of Raiyawna Nibrea Moser-Powell, 24, who arrived at a Macon hospital mortally wounded early that morning. Exactly where the shooting happened or what may have prompted it remained unclear.

Another man, Johnny Jaraymond Jackson, 33, of Macon, was jailed on Feb. 11 and charged with murder in Moser-Powell’s death.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
