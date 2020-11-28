One woman killed, another wounded in Saturday morning shooting in Macon

A shooting early Saturday morning in Macon left one woman dead and another in a local hospital.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two women with gunshot wounds were driven to the emergency room at Navicent in a private vehicle. One victim, a 24-year-old, was pronounced dead at the hospital, and her name has not been released pending notification of her next of kin. The second victim, age 26, is being treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation “is in its early stages,” according to sheriff’s investigators. It comes on the heels of a shooting early Friday morning in downtown Macon that killed on person and injured several others.

That shooting, which occurred outside of the downtown bar the Thirsty Turtle, is also still under investigation. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced Friday night that he had revoked the Thirsty Turtle’s liquor license “as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office conducts a review of the activities relating to the operations of the business.”

With 48 confirmed homicides so far, 2020 is the deadliest year in Macon in modern history, according to Telegraph records.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.