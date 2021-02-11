Murder suspect in July shooting of Macon woman arrested in West Virginia

Police in southern West Virginia late Wednesday arrested a Macon man wanted in the July shooting death of a Bibb County woman who was killed outside a Unionville gas mart.

According to a statement from police in Beckley, West Virginia, about 40 miles southeast of Charleston, the suspect, 20-year-old Henry Jaquez Albritton, was a passenger in a taxi when cops pulled it over about 11 p.m.

Police said they smelled the “strong odor” of weed and later searched the car, finding crack cocaine, meth, heroin, marijuana and two handguns “in the belongings” of Albritton and another Macon man.

Cops said the two gave fake names “but their true identities were learned when they were fingerprinted,” the police statement said.

In early December, investigators in Bibb County posted a lookout for Albritton, who was wanted for questioning in the July 29 shooting death of 28-year-old Nadia Symone Andrews.

Andrews, a mother of two, was said to have been sitting in a car with her boyfriend outside the M&M Grocery at 2760 Montpelier Ave. shortly before 1 a.m.

Officials said someone fired “multiple” shots into the car, fatally wounding Andrews.