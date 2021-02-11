Crime

Murder suspect in July shooting of Macon woman arrested in West Virginia

Police in southern West Virginia late Wednesday arrested a Macon man wanted in the July shooting death of a Bibb County woman who was killed outside a Unionville gas mart.

According to a statement from police in Beckley, West Virginia, about 40 miles southeast of Charleston, the suspect, 20-year-old Henry Jaquez Albritton, was a passenger in a taxi when cops pulled it over about 11 p.m.

Police said they smelled the “strong odor” of weed and later searched the car, finding crack cocaine, meth, heroin, marijuana and two handguns “in the belongings” of Albritton and another Macon man.

Cops said the two gave fake names “but their true identities were learned when they were fingerprinted,” the police statement said.

In early December, investigators in Bibb County posted a lookout for Albritton, who was wanted for questioning in the July 29 shooting death of 28-year-old Nadia Symone Andrews.

Andrews, a mother of two, was said to have been sitting in a car with her boyfriend outside the M&M Grocery at 2760 Montpelier Ave. shortly before 1 a.m.

Officials said someone fired “multiple” shots into the car, fatally wounding Andrews.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service