Three men wanted in connection with shooting at Fort Valley State dorm room

Surveillance-camera images of three men sought in a shooting at a Fort Valley State University dormitory early Tuesday. Georgia Bureau of Investigation breaking@macon.com

Investigators have released images from security cameras of three men wanted in connection with a shooting at a Fort Valley State University dormitory.

The shooting early Tuesday left a student wounded, authorities have said.

Campus police earlier this week said they were “seeking suspects” in the incident, which happened on a third floor at the Wildcat Commons dormitories between the college’s football stadium and State University Drive on the southwest side of Fort Valley.

School officials have said in a news release that the student described the 1 a.m. incident as an armed robbery attempt in which “two male students came in and they were people that he didn’t know.”

