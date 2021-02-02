Fort Valley State student shot in dorm robbery attempt while playing video games, police say

A Fort Valley State University student was shot and wounded early Tuesday in what campus officials say the student described as an armed robbery attempt in a dorm room.

The student — identified only as a senior “commuter student” who was said to be in “stable condition” at an area hospital — was wounded about 1 a.m., the university said in a midday news release.

Campus police were “seeking suspects” in the incident which happened on a third floor at the Wildcat Commons dormitories between Wildcat Stadium and State University Drive on the southwest side of Fort Valley.

According to the school’s news release, campus Police Chief Anita Allen said the victim had been playing video games with dorm residents when the shooting happened. The student, according to chief, described the episode “as an attempted armed robbery.”

“He said two male students came in and they were people that he didn’t know,” Allen said in the news release.

The attackers “wore dark-colored clothing, masks and hoods and were last seen fleeing the campus in a gray car,” the news release added.

The campus was placed on “lockdown” until about 5 a.m.