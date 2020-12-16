Carjacking suspect caught, jailed on murder charge in death at Macon apartments

A young man arrested Tuesday after he was chased by cops as a suspect in a reported carjacking on Macon’s north side was caught and later jailed on a murder charge in a shooting death last month.

Ja’Qwaray Javon Hollingshed, 21, was booked at the Bibb County jail Tuesday evening.

He is thought to be the third person arrested in connection with the Nov. 22 slaying of a man investigators believe was robbed and shot at Riverbend Apartments on Mercer University Drive.

The victim in the shooting, Romero Gonzalez, 49, was found lying beside an automobile, investigators have said.

In addition to a murder charge, Hollingshed also faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

His arrest came in the wake of an incident Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Riverside and Red Oak drives along Interstate 75.

Someone apparently reported a carjacking try there.

While cops were searching for the suspect, Hollingshed “was spotted and led deputies on a brief foot chase and struggle,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release early Wednesday.