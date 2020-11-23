Man fatally shot at Macon apartment complex has been identified, Bibb official says

A 49-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at a west Macon apartment complex.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just after 7 p.m. Sunday that a person was down at Riverbend Apartments, at 3645 Mercer University Drive, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen laying outside of his vehicle. He was transported to Navicent Health, according to the release.

Romera Gonzalez was pronounced dead at Navicent Health at 9:48 p.m., said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

The incident is still under investigation.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gonzalez’s death marks the 46th homicide in Macon-Bibb County in 2020.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.