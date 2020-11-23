Crime
Man fatally shot at Macon apartment complex has been identified, Bibb official says
A 49-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at a west Macon apartment complex.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just after 7 p.m. Sunday that a person was down at Riverbend Apartments, at 3645 Mercer University Drive, according to a news release.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen laying outside of his vehicle. He was transported to Navicent Health, according to the release.
Romera Gonzalez was pronounced dead at Navicent Health at 9:48 p.m., said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
The incident is still under investigation.
Gonzalez’s death marks the 46th homicide in Macon-Bibb County in 2020.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
