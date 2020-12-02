Man charged with murder in deadly shooting outside bar in downtown Macon

An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting outside The Thirsty Turtle bar early Friday in downtown Macon.

Durand Marcel Faulk, 29, of Macon, is charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault in the incident in which 22-year-old Jhacaya Mann was killed.

Faulk allegedly was involved in a fight in the bar and was cut on the face. He’s accused of grabbing a gun and firing into the crowd, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Mann was wounded amid the spray of bullets that began about 2:45 a.m. outside the bar at 425 Cherry St. Several other people were hurt, including 30-year-old Briana Braddy, of Macon, who was hospitalized after she was shot.

Faulk was arrested about 3 a.m. Tuesday. He’s being held without bond in the Bibb County jail.

