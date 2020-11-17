Macon Telegraph Logo
Warner Robins man dies of gunshot wound after being dropped off at hospital

An 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at Houston Healthcare Monday night.

Jamaal Smith, of Warner Robins, was reportedly dropped off in the ambulance bay of the hospital at around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

The people in the vehicle with Smith left him with the EMT’s outside and reportedly fled in their vehicle, according to the release. The vehicle was found later on Johns Road, and people who were with Smith were located for interviews with officers.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Smith’s death marks the second homicide in Warner Robins in 2020 after Jacquelin Strang died in May from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a Telegraph article.

Anyone with additional information and willing to share should contact Detective Trent VanLannen at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

