‘Seemed to be some rage.’ Suspect in Macon triple killing has long arrest record

The accused killer in an attack at an east Macon boarding house that left three people bludgeoned to death Saturday night may have been kicked out of the house, Bibb County sheriff’s officials say.

It was not clear what precisely may have prompted the bloodshed, but officials said the deadly assaults appeared to stem from some domestic dispute that ended in the slayings of two tenants and the landlord. A third tenant was critically wounded.

A suspect in the case, Ronald Green Jr., had at some point been a resident himself at the house at 925 McCall Road, which runs off Jeffersonville Road near the Lakeside Reservoir below Recreation Road, officials said.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones identified the victims as the home’s owner, Chester John Novak, 74; Colene Anne Koerner, 46, a tenant; and Alaric “Ric” Cornelius, 51, also a tenant.

A fourth victim, Alice Randle Bollurich, 65, who has ties to Florida and Missouri, was in “extremely critical” condition at a Macon hospital, the coroner said.

Sheriff: Macon slaying ‘horrible situation’

Bibb Sheriff David Davis described the incident as “a horrible situation,” which happened after the killer apparently broke in by busting a window sometime before 8 p.m.

Investigators have not divulged what object or objects may have been used to inflict the fatal wounds, but Davis said deputies had collected “several possible instruments” for examination.

“It was done with something more than just hands and fists. It was some hard object. ... We’re still trying to figure out what might have sparked it,” the sheriff said. “We do know there was a temporary protective order taken out against (Green) late last month.”

Sheriff’s deputies had tried to serve the order in recent days but been unable to find Green, whose most recent address had been the boarding house.

“He hadn’t been there in three or four weeks. ... He had been asked to leave and had made some threats toward some of the residents at the house ... threats toward a couple of females that lived at the house in particular. ... They really didn’t want him over there anymore,” Davis said, adding that Green may have worked as a salesman at a car dealership.

“We feel we’ve got a good suspect. But whoever did this, there seemed to be some rage or some emotion behind it to go in and bludgeon people like he did.”

A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the scene about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by The Telegraph. A 59-year-old man who lives there said he arrived home and noticed shattered glass and “blood all over the floor.”

The resident left and called the cops.

The deputy who answered his call soon found more blood in the house and also discovered a woman’s body on the floor.

Before long, investigators discovered two dead bodies — those of Cornelius and Koerner — and another victim, Bollurich, who was still alive and rushed to the hospital. Novak’s body was discovered later behind a house down the street.

Green, 51, was arrested in north Macon and jailed early Sunday on charges that included three counts of murder.

The home address on his booking form lists a property owned by his father in southern Jones County.

Suspect has record of 30 arrests

Green has a record of 30 past arrests locally. None is for particularly serious charges, but instead for alleged crimes that include DUI, terroristic threats, battery, aggravated stalking and family violence. He does not appear to have served time in prison.

He was indicted for making terroristic threats and committing battery in 2006, but the charges were dismissed after he completed an anger-management course.

A year before those charges, records show, Green declared bankruptcy after he was found to be $32,718 behind on child-support payments to the mother of one of his children.

He divorced his most recent wife in September 2016. The following April, she obtained a temporary protective order against Green, accusing him of slipping into her house while she was asleep and medicated after a car wreck.

According to the wife’s sworn statement in seeking the protective order, she woke to find Green “on top of her, having sex with her.” The wife said she grabbed “a piece of wood and started swinging it at (Green’s) head” until he ran away.

In her divorce filing toward the end of her eight-year marriage with Green, she said she wanted him “to realize that they are no longer married, and he is not welcome to her home or (by) her anymore.”

Saturday’s triple slaying vaults the county’s 2020 violent-death toll to 43, tying the known modern-day high recorded in 1992.

“It’s tragic that it happened,” Davis said of the most recent killings.