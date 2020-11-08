Police search for person of interest in Saturday triple homicide in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with a triple homicide at a Macon boarding house Saturday night in which a fourth person was seriously injured.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at around 8 p..m. at 925 McCall Road and found a man and woman dead inside of the house. A second man was later found outside of the house. Another woman was also found injured in the house and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names or ages of the four victims, as family members still need to be notified.

Investigators said the killer broke into the back door of the boarding house and bludgeoned the residents with a “sharp object.”

Sheriff’s investigators want to speak with a former tenant, Ronald Green Jr., 51, in connection with the investigation. Green is a Black man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall who weighs approximately 190 pounds. A photo of him is included with this story.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The names of the deceased cannot be released at this time, until the next of kin has been notified,” read a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. “The name of the injured female also will not be released at this time.”

The killings mark Macon’s 41st, 42nd and 43rd homicides of the year, according to records from County Coroner Leon Jones. That ties 2020 for the deadliest year in modern Macon history. Forty-three homicides were also recorded in 1992.

This incident is still under investigation anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.