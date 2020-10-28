Former Warner Robins officer manager gets prison time for embezzling $1.4 million

A former officer manager has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for defrauding a Warner Robins computer service business of nearly $1.4 million.

Shelia Bowden, 52, previously had pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Because there is no parole in the federal court system, Bowden must serve all 51 months of her sentence.

From March 26, 2009 through Jan. 18, 2018, Bowden embezzled the money from Micro Technology Consultants, Inc. by forging 419 checks, the release said.

“Over a period of nearly nine years, the defendant, pretending to be a trusted employee, covertly stole nearly $1.4 million from the owners of a successful small business in Warner Robins,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in the release. “This kind of theft is crippling for hard-working, law-abiding citizens, and will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia.”

