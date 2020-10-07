Over 200 arrested in sheriff’s operation aimed at decreasing Macon homicides

Bibb County sheriff’s officials on Wednesday announced the arrests of more than 200 locals in a crackdown on crime launched to curtail a marked rise in homicides during the first half of the year.

With the county’s homicide rate on pace to eclipse the modern-day high of 43 violent deaths which came in 1992 (the mark presently stands at 37) authorities in recent months set out to target what Sheriff David Davis described as “individuals that were most likely to engage in violent acts.”

Dubbed “Operation Bold Heart,” the two-month effort that began Aug. 3 led to the arrests of 229 people and the seizure of 135 guns.

The arrestees — 194 men, 33 women and two juveniles — were locked up for charges such as breaking into cars, bank robbery, drug crimes, shootings and probation violations.

Davis lauded the operation as “a bold response,” noting that there were no homicides in September, the first month of the year without a killing.

At a news conference to announce the results of the operation, Davis said, “I would think that we probably prevented some homicides and some aggravated assaults.”

The sheriff said police focused on areas where violent crime was known to happen and applied “street-level enforcement,” which included license checks, road checks and search warrants for alleged drug activity and other crimes.

Calls from the public requesting police service declined 18% in August and September compared to the two months prior when there were 1,199 calls.