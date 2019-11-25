2 men shot to death less than a block away from each other in Macon weekend slayings

The body of a west Macon teenager who’d been shot to death sometime late Saturday or early Sunday was found about an hour after daybreak Sunday at the end of a dead-end street near Napier Avenue.

The victim, Antwion Williams, 18, was the city’s second homicide victim of the weekend in slayings that happened half a block away from one another and less than 36 hours apart.

It was not clear, however, whether the shootings were connected.

Williams’ body “had been there several hours” when it was found by someone who lives nearby shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday near a patch of woods at the end of Cresthill Avenue, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

“The neighbors heard shots Saturday night,” Jones added.

The Cresthill Avenue scene sits roughly three quarters of a mile west of Freedom Park, near the triangle where Napier and West Napier avenues join Mumford Road, less than half a mile north of Log Cabin Drive.

The deaths were county’s 23rd and 24th homicides of 2019.

Sheriff’s investigators had yet to say whether they know what prompted the gunfire.

In the Friday night slaying, 23-year-old Jayme Divine Johnson was shot dead shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Middleton Avenue, just west of where Williams’ body was discovered.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.