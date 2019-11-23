Young man found shot dead in yard of west Macon home

A 23-year-old man was found shot dead Friday night in a yard of a west Macon home in the 3800 block of Middleton Ave.

Jayme Divine Johnson of Macon was shot multiple times, said Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:28 p.m., Miley said.

His body was discovered after an anonymous caller to 911 reported that a person had been shot, Miley said.

“We have no idea why this young man was shot,” Miley said Saturday. “It’s still under investigation.”

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the 8:24 p.m. shooting, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

An autopsy is expected at a GBI crime lab Monday.

The killing marks the 23rd homicide this year for Macon-Bibb, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. In 2018, 41 people lost their lives in homicides in Macon-Bibb.

Middleton Avenue is located off Mumford Road in the Bellevue neighborhood.

Anyone with information about Friday night’s shooting is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.