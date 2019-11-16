Party at south Macon home turns deadly

A party at a south Macon residence turned deadly when three black males entered the house and started shooting late Friday, authorities say.

Zarkia Tarmaine Frazier, 44, of Macon, was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.

A 41-year-old man, who has not been identified, was also taken to the same hospital after being shot, the release said. He was listed in stable condition.

At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of two people shot at a residence in the 3300 block of Antioch Road.

They were told that “three black males wearing dark clothing entered the house and started shooting” during the party, the release said.

The shooters fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The killing marks the 22nd homicide this year for Macon-Bibb.

In 2018, 41 people lost their lives in homicides in Macon-Bibb.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.