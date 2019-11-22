Ex-Milledgville financial adviser accused of pocketing $1.3 million faces more charges

More criminal charges have been filed against a former Millegeville financial adviser accused of pocketing more than $1.3 million received from clients for insurance investments.

Dean Harrison Grant, 54, of Roswell, was indicted earlier this week on two counts of trafficking an elder person for financial exploitation, 10 counts each of insurance fraud and theft by taking, and one count of first-degree forgery.

“This devious individual stole more than $1.3 million of hard-earned money from Georgians,” state Insurance Commissioner John F. King said in a news release. “These victims put their trust in him, and in some cases, their livelihood. He abused that trust and left the victims out to dry.”

Grant was the founder and managing partner of GFG Strategic Advisors in Milledgeville when he was arrested in early February on several counts of insurance fraud.

He was accused then of receiving more than $589,000 from three victims, including two elderly customers, to secure insurance-related benefits but instead used the money for personal benefit, according to the release.

Weeks later, Grant was charged with seven additional counts each of insurance fraud and theft by taking, the release said. He’s accused of pocketing an additional $785,000 from three customers that should have been used to purchase investments.

His state license to sell insurance was revoked effective Aug. 29.

Grant is free on a $750,000 bond pending trial.

He faces two to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on each of the insurance fraud charges alone.

His Milledgeville attorney Carl Cansino was not reached for comment.

To report suspected insurance fraud, contact the Georgia Department of Insurance at 800-656-2298. Callers may remain anonymous.