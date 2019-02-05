Financial planner accused of half-million dollar theft could have more victims

Clients of a Milledgeville financial planner are urged to check their accounts after his arrest for theft and fraud.
Dean Harrison Grant, 53, turned himself in Monday after an investigation showed he used nearly $600,000 from three clients for his personal gain, according to a news release from the Georgia Insurance Commissioner’s Office.
Grant did not obtain any insurance investments with the money, the release stated.
An arrest warrant was signed Friday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Grant was denied bond on three counts of insurance fraud, three counts of theft by taking, one count of forgery and two counts of trafficking of an elder person as two elderly victims lost a total of about $450,000, Baldwin County sheriff’s Captain Brad King said.
“There’s a pattern of checks made out to Dean Grant Financial and then checks made out to Dean Grant himself,” King said.
Grant founded GFG Strategic Advisors on Log Cabin Drive in Milledgeville and has an office now on McIntosh Street, according to the website.
The company offers financial and estate planning, life insurance, retirement planning, charitable giving, disability and long-term care.
About three years ago, Grant moved to a home in Roswell with an appraised property value of nearly $2 million, according to Fulton County records.
He serves as a Georgia Military College Foundation board member and is an adjunct finance professor at Georgia College, according to his online biography.
Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck urges anyone who purchased any insurance product or service from Grant to make sure they have coverage or an active account.
Anyone who finds a discrepancy is urged to call the Georgia Department of Insurance Fraud Hotline at 800-656-2298.
Callers with information about suspected fraud may remain anonymous.
Comments