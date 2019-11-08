Shooter who killed Macon mom, wounded her toddler still on the loose, cops say

Investigators searching for the killer of a south Macon mother and the wounding of her 2-year-old daughter at a house off Pio Nono Avenue on Thursday afternoon continued their hunt overnight and into Friday.

A young man who had been identified as a suspect in the hours after the shootings of Shakema Dickson, 30, and her daughter, Korri, was later found not to be the shooter, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

The probe had by then turned its focus to another person, someone seen in security-camera footage nearby in the wake of the 12:55 p.m. shootings. The image of that person was sent to area news outlets and it showed a view from behind of someone in a gray, hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

In a statement late Thursday, sheriff’s officials said the teen who had been wanted for questioning much of the afternoon, Darrell Dexter Solomon, 19, of Macon, was found and began talking to investigators about 5:30 p.m.

A sheriff’s statement said deputies “convinced him to meet with them and answer questions in regards to the murder and shooting incident.”

Later, upon talking to Solomon, investigators “determined that he was not the person who shot the victims on Pio Nono Circle,” the 10 p.m. sheriff’s statement added. “The initial evidence and Solomon fleeing the scene (of the shooting) pointed to Solomon being the suspect.”

It was then that the authorities found the footage of “another person of interest,” the statement said.

Dickson and her daughter were at a house at 3309 Pio Nono Circle, just east of Pio Nono Avenue, when they were shot.

Investigators’ best account of what happened came in their 10 p.m. statement to reporters, which noted that deputies had learned “that an unknown black male had entered the residence on Pio Nono Circle and started shooting.” No motive, other than an unspecified “dispute,” is known.

The statement went on to note that the wounded 2-year-old girl’s medical condition had been upgraded from “critical to stable.”