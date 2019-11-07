Manhunt underway after woman killed, 2-year-old daughter wounded in south Macon shooting

A 30-year-old woman was killed and her 2-year-old daughter was critically wounded Thursday in a shooting at a house off Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon, the authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what might have prompted the gunfire, which happened shortly before 1 p.m. at 3309 Pio Nono Circle, which intersects Pio Nono Avenue just south of Newburg Avenue.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said the victim, Shakema Dickson, was taken to a city hospital where she later died. Her daughter, Korri, was said to be in critical condition early Thursday evening.

Investigators were expected to circulate a photograph of a man wanted in connection with the incident, though had not identified him publicly as of 4 p.m.

“Our main concern first was making sure they were getting medical treatment,” Bibb sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Clay Williams told reporters.

A few hours after the shooting, Williams said, “We are still trying to determine motive.”

For more than an hour Thursday afternoon, a Georgia State Patrol helicopter crisscrossed the city’s south side, hovering over wooded patches and neighborhoods in the Pio Nono and Houston Avenue corridors.

A dozen or so onlookers gathered along busy Pio Nono, eyes trained on the crime scene, a yellow house two doors down from the corner where investigators huddled for much of the afternoon. At one point, a woman believed to be a relative of the victims walked up and cried, “He shot my baby!”

One man who was in the area when the shooting happened told The Telegraph that he saw a man believed to be the shooter hurrying away from the house.

Surveillance footage from a security camera at a store on nearby Rice Mill Road may have captured footage of a suspect running across Rice Mill in the moments after the shooting.

One onlooker, Larry Clark Jr., said he heard several gunshots while was up the street on Pio Nono as the incident unfolded.