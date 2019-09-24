His dad shot him 15 times, prosecutors say. Macon teen survived but is now headed to prison.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Macon teen who pleaded guilty to snatching an elderly woman’s car keys outside a beauty parlor and taking off in her Mercury Grand Marquis two years ago was sentenced to six years behind bars on Monday.

Earlier this year while Shel’vonta Toreau Beard, now 19, was free on bond in the car-stealing case, prosecutors say his father, Sheldon James Beard Sr., 51, shot him 15 times during an argument at a house on Charlene Terrace in Macon.

Shel’vonta Beard survived the shooting and was in court on Monday to learn his fate in the March 3, 2017, car theft, which involved charges of robbery-by-sudden-snatching and illegal possession of a gun.

The victim in the theft, 86, had been at her car, a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis, outside The Gallery of Styles, a beauty salon along Bloomfield Road not far from Eisenhower Parkway.

According to prosecutors, a young man walked up to her and first asked to use her cellphone, but she said she didn’t have one. The young man then knocked her down, snatched her car keys and took off in her car.

Police chased the car, which wrecked, and the cops soon found Shel’vonta Beard hiding under a truck parked in a carport. A book bag he was said to have been toting was found nearby with a .38-caliber revolver in it, which he wasn’t supposed to have because he was on probation as a first-offender.

He at first denied knowing anything about the robbery, but later investigators found his fingerprint inside the woman’s car.

