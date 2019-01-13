Macon man accused of shooting his son

A teenager was critically wounded Saturday when he was shot by his father during an argument, according to Bibb County sheriff’s investigators.
The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at a residence on Charlene Terrace, according to a sheriff’s office release. Sheldon Beard, 50, and his son, Shel’vonta Beard, 19, got into an argument at their home that became physical, and Shel’vonta was shot multiple times, the release stated.
He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, by private vehicle and is listed in critical condition. Sheldon Beard had left the scene when deputies arrived but later turned himself in. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder. He is being held in the Bibb County jail without bail.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments