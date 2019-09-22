Community ideas, solutions needed for youth violence project

Peacing Together: Solutions to Youth Violence is a collaborative project between The Telegraph, WMAZ-TV, Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Center for Collaborative Journalism to explore efforts to curb youth violence. Eason, Jenna

We want to hear from you.

As The Telegraph and its reporting partners, the Center for Collaborative Journalism, Georgia Public Broadcasting and 13WMAZ work on the new Peacing Together: Finding Solutions to Youth Violence project, we want to know what you think.

Your voice is an important part of this project. We want to know your thoughts about youth violence in your community and in your personal life.

We, especially, want to hear your ideas on finding solutions.

There are several ways that you can share your thoughts with us.

Take a survey. Go online to the Telegraph’s Peacing Together page to take the survey that explores questions such as “What do you think is being done to address youth violence?” and “What do you think should be done about youth violence?”

Email us. Send your questions, story ideas and thoughts to peacingtogethermacon@gmail.com.

Call or text. We’d like to hear your questions or comments at 478-250-1225.

Tell us what’s on your mind as we report on solutions to teen violence in Middle Georgia.