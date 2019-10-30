‘They didn’t even have lights at home. ’ Poverty, youth violence discussed at On The Table in Macon

Across Macon, thousands are gathering today for the second On the Table event.

The event, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Central Georgia and the Knight Foundation, is encouraging people to gather and talk about important issues over a meal.

As part of the On the Table event, The Telegraph and its Center for Collaborative Journalism partners Georgia Public Broadcasting Macon and 13WMAZ, is hosting sessions to as part of the Peacing Together reporting project.

That project is working with the community to explore solutions to youth violence.

Anisah Muhammad, journalism student, Mercer University attended a session this morning at Francar’s in Mercer Village, and shared some of what she heard.

Sundra Woodford, community relations manager,Macon Area Habitat for Humanity, member of the Bibb County Board of Education, and founder, Youth Ambassadors, program for African American boys

“I have been working with a cohort of boys in the Lynmore Estates neighborhood. I hope that project will become a pilot. . .I have written grants to get funding to provide a stipend for them, and they help us with senior repairs. . .These boys have to be in good standing in their neighborhood.”

“We started out with the Habitat homeowner kids, which was easy for me, because I had direct access to those children and their parents, who were very supportive. Over time, these boys were engaging. They were being recognized at neighborhood events.... Other boys saw this positive attention and wanted to get on board.”

Janice Loyd, school Improvement coordinator, Bibb County School District

“They’re coming to school with so much baggage. So much baggage. When you’re talking to them about homework and they didn’t even have lights at home so there was no way they could do the work, or even if they did have lights at home, they may not have a parent in the home that was able to help them. Sometimes it goes back beyond the child. It goes back to the parent in the home . . .We have to get to the root cause before we can even teach them how to read, how to write and how to become self-sufficient.”

Marc Treadwell, judge, U.S. District

“I don’t think there’s an awareness on the street about consequences of that illegal gun trade and illegal gun ownership. If there was that awareness, would that lead to fewer people having guns, and would that lead to less violence?. . . Peyton Anderson Foundation is finding ways to get that word out. Because truly, when I see these kids, I ask them. They have no idea that just because they have a gun, they’re going to be spending the next five or 10 years of their lives in a federal prison. They don’t think like that. They’re kids.’”

Julia Rubens, director of arts marketing, Mercer University

“I think on arts-based solutions, which oftentimes are really useful for awareness. Can you have more programs? We were talking about, at the Grand (Opera House)...what if we had an arts-based community dialogue program on anti-violence prevention?. . .We could have other intergenerational mentors coming in (after) seeing a play or seeing a gallery piece and doing things on anti-violence.”

David Cooke, district attorney, Bibb County

“The risk factors for being a victim and the risk factors for being a defendant are the same risk factors. ”

If you weren’t able to join any of the Peacing Together discussions, you can still share your thoughts through a survey at