Man sentenced in stabbing told cops Macon hotel manager touched his girlfriend’s butt

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man accused of stabbing the manager of a Macon motel in the arm last year pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Wednesday in Bibb County Superior Court.

Artis Jaquez Marshall, 22, was sentenced to serve 12 years in state prison and another eight on probation for the March 7, 2018, attack on 58-year-old Danny Chambers.

Chambers, the manager of the Magnolia Court Motel that sits on the west side of Pio Nono Avenue at the Houston Avenue and Broadway split, suffered gashes to his arm that required 24 surgical staples to mend, prosecutors said.

Marshall had been living at the motel for a couple of months. On the day of the cutting, prosecutors said an acquaintance of Marshall’s had invited Chambers to a motel room to see a baby.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After Chambers left the room to return to his chair outside the motel office, witnesses said Marshall grabbed a knife and said of Chambers, “I’m going to kill him.”

What may have set Marshall off remains unclear. But when he was questioned by the police after his arrest that day, he claimed that Chambers had touched his girlfriend’s buttocks a couple of days before the slashing, prosecutors said.

The victim and the girlfriend refuted Marshall’s claim, prosecutors said.

According to a Bibb sheriff’s news release the day of the attack, witnesses told investigators that Marshall walked up behind Chambers with a knife and just “started cutting” him.

When asked by the judge in court on Wednesday if he had any remarks, Marshall said he did not.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.