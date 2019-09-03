Suspicious death of 3-month-old boy at Macon home lands mom in jail on murder charge

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A mother whose infant son was found dead on a couch by his grandmother in south Bibb County in June was charged with murder on Tuesday, authorities said.

Rebecca Ann Kipp, 22, of Warner Robins, was jailed after turning herself in to investigators, Bibb sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The dead child, Nickolas Bryan, who was 3 months old, died June 11, the day he “was found in a position that he couldn’t have gotten himself into, while on the couch,” Tuesday’s sheriff’s statement said. “The infant was found face down, between the cushions.”

“Several statements” that Kipp made to investigators and “other evidence” led to her arrest, the news release said.

It isn’t clear at this time what the child specifically died of or how.

He was found unresponsive at a house on Regina Drive, just east of Houston Road, and was at first thought to have possibly died of natural causes. But further investigation prompted Tuesday’s murder charge.

Kipp was being held without bond at the Bibb jail.