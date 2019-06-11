Local
Grandmother finds infant dead in south Macon home
A woman found her 3-month-old grandson dead at a house in south Bibb County on Tuesday afternoon.
The infant was discovered unresponsive about 1:30 p.m. at a house in the 2800 block of Regina Drive off Houston Avenue, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The names of the infant and grandmother were not immediately made public.
The circumstances surrounding the infant’s death were unclear.
This is a breaking story. Return to Macon.com for updates.
