Grandmother finds infant dead in south Macon home

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A woman found her 3-month-old grandson dead at a house in south Bibb County on Tuesday afternoon.

The infant was discovered unresponsive about 1:30 p.m. at a house in the 2800 block of Regina Drive off Houston Avenue, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the infant and grandmother were not immediately made public.

The circumstances surrounding the infant’s death were unclear.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a breaking story. Return to Macon.com for updates.