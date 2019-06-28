Crime
Second person dies after shooting at apartment building in west Macon
A second person has died after a shooting at Green Meadows Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive late Wednesday.
Matthew Davis, 27, was pronounced dead at 9:19 a.m. Friday at the Surgical Trauma ICU at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Davis, who was shot once in the head, was brain dead, Jones said.
Mia Sanders, 34, who was shot in the thigh, Jones said, has been released from the hospital.
Antwan Fuller, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting that happened just before midnight at Building C4, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Details of the circumstances of the shooting have not been released. The shooting remains under investigation.
Davis is Macon-Bibb’s ninth homicide victim this year, Jones said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
