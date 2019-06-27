1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at apartment building in west Macon

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A shooting at Green Meadows Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive left one dead and two injured late Wednesday.

Antwan Fuller, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said. Matthew Davis, 27, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was listed in critical condition. Mia Sanders, 34, was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The shooting happened just before midnight at Building C4.

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.



