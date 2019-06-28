Second man charged with murder in Macon’s ‘Death Valley’ block party shootings

Police searching for suspects, answers after Macon’s ‘Saturday of mayhem’ shooting spree Macon-Bibb police held a press conference to address a shooting at a weekend street party that left one man dead and at least six others wounded. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon-Bibb police held a press conference to address a shooting at a weekend street party that left one man dead and at least six others wounded.

A second arrest has been made in the “Death Valley” block party shootings earlier this month that left two dead and others wounded.

Kenyatta Sharroid Jones Jr., 22, of Macon, has been charged with murder in the killing of 22-year-old Deroderick Ridley. Jones was being held without bond Friday at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Jones also is being held on a burglary charge from an unrelated case and on a probation violation, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The arrest was made by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at a store near the corner of Mumford Road and Napier Avenue on Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On June 17, Brandon Matthew Tyler, 24, was arrested and charged with murder in Ridley’s slaying after a tip that he was at Park Apartments on Northside Drive was called into Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.

Tyler also was arrested by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Ridley, of Macon, died from his wounds in the second shooting in what authorities described as a “Saturday of mayhem” in Macon the first weekend of June.

Ridley was shot in the back on Log Cabin Drive at Hillcrest Road in the parking lot after two people in masks pulled up in a dark-colored car, authorities have said. He died June 1 at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. Ridley was shot multiple times, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

In the first round of gunfire at the block party, Gerald Pennyman, 25, was shot in the head, Jones said, at Suzanne Drive and Robinson Road. Pennyman died June 4 at the Medical Center, Navicient Health. Investigators estimate that 200 shots were fired in intermittent bursts over 30 minutes across the span of several blocks in the Bellevue neighborhood.

Anyone with any information about the killings is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.





Staff writers Justin Baxley and Joe Kovac Jr. contributed to this report.