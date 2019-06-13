Crime
Americus man charged with vehicular homicide in wife’s death after crash in Warner Robins
An Americus man was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the May death of his wife.
Johnny F. Williams, 52, was arrested by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies on warrants sought by Warner Robins police.
Evelyn Williams, 60, died in surgery after the May 25 crash on Watson Boulevard near Carl Vinson Parkway, according to a Warner Robins police news release. Williams recovered from his injuries that left him in critical condition after the crash.
Williams was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Watson Boulevard when the car left the roadway and crossed the center and two westbound lanes, the release said.
The car then struck the curbing of the westbound side and continued east in the grass striking a utility pole and a large power transformer before coming to rest in the grass behind Home Depot, the release said.
Police were dispatched to the accident scene at 8:03 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
