Americus man charged with vehicular homicide in wife’s death after crash in Warner Robins

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An Americus man was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the May death of his wife.

Johnny F. Williams, 52, was arrested by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies on warrants sought by Warner Robins police.

Evelyn Williams, 60, died in surgery after the May 25 crash on Watson Boulevard near Carl Vinson Parkway, according to a Warner Robins police news release. Williams recovered from his injuries that left him in critical condition after the crash.

Williams was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Watson Boulevard when the car left the roadway and crossed the center and two westbound lanes, the release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The car then struck the curbing of the westbound side and continued east in the grass striking a utility pole and a large power transformer before coming to rest in the grass behind Home Depot, the release said.

Police were dispatched to the accident scene at 8:03 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.