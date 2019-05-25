Houston & Peach
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Warner Robins
A female passenger in single-vehicle crash on Watson Boulevard near Carl Vinson Parkway early Saturday has died.
The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of family. The driver was in critical condition Saturday afternoon at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The driver of the 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Watson Blvd when the car left the roadway and crossed the center and two west-bound lanes, the release said.
The car then struck the curbing of the west-bound side and continued east in the grass striking a utility pole and a large power transformer before coming to rest in the grass behind Home Depot, the release said.
Police were dispatched to the accident scene at 8:03 a.m.
The passenger later died during surgery, the release said.
The accident remains under investigation by the Warner Robins police Traffic Division.
