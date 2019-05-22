Crime
Man arrested in Macon bank robbery had been out of prison for a week, cops say
A man accused of robbing a Macon bank was arrested at a halfway house and the loot recovered. He’d only been out of prison a week.
Wesley Gerald Sorrow, 48, of Lizella, was charged with robbery of the American Pride Bank at 4511 Forsyth Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Sorrow was arrested about five hours later at Dismiss Charities halfway house, 744 2nd Street. The cash taken in the robbery was recovered, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Sorrow was staying at the halfway house after his release from prison May 14 after serving time for a 2007 armed robbery, the release said.
He also has prior convictions for robbery and forgery, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.
Sorrow is accused of coming into the American Pride Bank, handing the teller a note demanding money and fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Renee Bedgood of Macon was in the parking lot of a Burger King when the robbery suspect, later identified as Sorrow, passed by within about five feet of the tailgate of her pickup truck.
Bedgood said she recognized Sorrow from photos released by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office that afternoon.
“Little did I know two doors down that he’d robbed a bank,” Bedgood recalled. “But it’s kind of scary to be that close to something you don’t ever think that you’ll be around.”
The robbery was the third robbery of a bank or credit union within the last two months in Macon.
