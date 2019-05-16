Sheriff releases surveillance photos after credit union robbed in South Macon

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Mid-South Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road in South Macon was robbed early Thursday.

Authorities are looking for a male described as black and wearing a white mask, black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves and a black baseball cap, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office News release.

The suspect fled in a black, four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima, with an undisclosed amount of cash after handing the teller a note in the drive-thru demanding money about 9:30 a.m., the release said.

The vehicle pulled out of the parking lot onto Hartley Bridge Road and headed towards Houston Road.

April 6, a woman wearing a mask and sunglasses robbed the Robins Financial Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road by handing a note to the teller that said a bomb in the bank would be set off if her demand for money wasn’t met.

The vehicle description in that robbery was similar the vehicle description in the Mid-South Federal Credit Union robbery, but there was no bomb threat in Thursday’s robbery, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.



