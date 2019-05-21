Suspect robs a Macon bank, marking third such robbery in last two months

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

American Pride Bank at 4511 Forsyth Road in Macon was robbed just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A man walked inside the bank and handed a bank teller a note demanding money, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

He then fled the bank parking lot with an undisclosed amount of cash headed in the direction of a nearby Burger King, the release said.

The suspect was described as a white male, bald headed with a goatee and last seen wearing a blue ball cap, white or gray shirt and blue pants.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The sheriff’s office released photos of the suspect.

The robbery marks the third robbery of a bank or credit union within the last two months in Macon. In the other two, the suspects drove through the drive-thru and handed notes to tellers.

In those bank robberies, the female suspect in the robbery of the Robins Financial Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road on April 6 and the male suspect in the robbery of the Mid-South Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road on May 16 both wore masks. The vehicle description was also similar. The latest robbery is not believed to be related to the first and second, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.