Charges dropped against man accused in girlfriend’s death. Here’s why.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a man in a 2016 shooting death.

Sterling Breynard Bell, 29, of Dekalb County, has been charged with murder in the death of Kendra Roberts, 27. Her body was found along Riverside Drive on Aug. 7, 2016, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Her boyfriend, Daniel Cornel Hall, 22, was originally charged with murder in her death but further evidence exonerated him and the charge was dropped, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

Two days after Roberts’ death, the release stated, Bell was arrested on unrelated charges in Atlanta. He was in possession of a 9mm handgun and testing later determined the gun was the one used to kill Roberts, the release stated.

Bell has been in jail since his Atlanta arrest and was booked into the Bibb County jail on the murder charge Tuesday.

Roberts body was found in the 5500 block of Riverside Drive, between Bass Road and the Monroe County line, near where she lived at Riverwalk Apartments.