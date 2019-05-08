Teen charged with murder in East Macon shooting of another teen in car

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting of another teen earlier this week in East Macon.

Kyshaun Reshad Jones of Macon is being held without bond in the Bibb County jail on the charge in connection with the slaying of Keshawn Maurice Jackson, confirmed Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Clay Williams.

Jackson, 18, of Macon, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the driver seat of a Toyota Corolla on Briarcliff Road by deputies responding to a call of shots fired just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jones and Jackson reportedly had gotten into a dispute when Jackson stopped on Briarcliff Road to talk to Jones, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“During the altercation, Jones shot Jackson once in the head,” the release said.

Jones then ran away.

Jones was jailed Tuesday night. The shooting remains under under investigation.

The death marked the fourth homicide in Macon-Bibb County this year.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.



