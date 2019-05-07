Macon teen found shot to death inside car, officials say.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A teenager was found shot to death in a car in Macon on Monday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. The victim was identified as Keshawn Maurice Jackson, 18, of Macon.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found Jackson in the driver seat of Toyota Corolla with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was at the intersection of Briarcliff Road and Boulevard.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.