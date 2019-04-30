FBI helps Perry police nab man accused of fatally shooting U.S. Marine

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 25-year-old accused of fatally shooting a U.S. Marine in Perry on Sunday evening was arrested early Tuesday at a house in Macon’s Fort Hill neighborhood.

Quavion Shaquil Rountree is charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Pvt. Anahitdeep Singh Sandhu, who died in the emergency room of Perry Hospital after being shot several times near the parking lot at King Villas apartments, according to a news release from Perry Police Department.

Police Chief Steve Lynn said Sandhu, from Beaufort, South Carolina, was in town visiting friends or family.

The FBI and the violent crimes unit of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office worked with Perry police detectives to find Rountree, who was nabbed at a blighted house on Sunnydale Drive in east Macon about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have not said what may have prompted the fatal shooting, which marked the city’s third homicide in a decade.

Rountree was living at the apartments where Sandhu was shot, but it was unclear whether the two men knew each other. Rountree was unemployed, according to a jail booking report.

Marine 1st Lt. Sam Stephenson told The Telegraph that Sandhu was assigned to Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224, Marine Aircraft Group 31 and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

