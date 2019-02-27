Crime

One of Middle Georgia’s most wanted criminals is now behind bars

By Becky Purser

February 27, 2019 05:54 PM

Public asked to join ‘posse’ to catch Most Wanted criminals

First Top 15 Most Wanted list unveiled by Macon Regional Crimestoppers during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia in Macon.
By
Up Next
First Top 15 Most Wanted list unveiled by Macon Regional Crimestoppers during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia in Macon.
By

Within a day of Macon Regional Crimestoppers unveiling a new “Top 15 Most Wanted List” of criminals, one of them is behind bars.

Markus A. Allphin, 33, of Juliette, was arrested Wednesday on a probation violation for an aggravated assault conviction and was being without bond at the Bibb County jail. Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers plans to post a new most wanted list every 90 days in addition to its weekly postings of other offenders. It’s an effort to turn up the heat on crime.

Rewards start at $1,000 but could increase.

Offenders for the list are selected based on input form law enforcement agencies in Bibb, Baldwin, Jones, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Crawford and Twiggs counties.

Telegraph archives were used in this report.

Becky Purser

Becky Purser is a breaking news reporter. She previously covered crime and courts for Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications/news-editorial sequence, Becky also has covered city and county government for Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia newspapers.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  