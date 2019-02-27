One of Middle Georgia’s most wanted criminals is now behind bars

Within a day of Macon Regional Crimestoppers unveiling a new “Top 15 Most Wanted List” of criminals, one of them is behind bars.
Markus A. Allphin, 33, of Juliette, was arrested Wednesday on a probation violation for an aggravated assault conviction and was being without bond at the Bibb County jail. Details of his arrest were not immediately available.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers plans to post a new most wanted list every 90 days in addition to its weekly postings of other offenders. It’s an effort to turn up the heat on crime.
Rewards start at $1,000 but could increase.
Offenders for the list are selected based on input form law enforcement agencies in Bibb, Baldwin, Jones, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Crawford and Twiggs counties.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
