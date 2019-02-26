Middle Georgia’s most wanted criminals: List unveiled in new Crimestoppers program

Middle Georgia law enforcement is turning up the heat on wanted criminals.
A new “Most Wanted List” was unveiled Tuesday during a news conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Macon.
With sheriffs from Middle Georgia present, Crimestoppers announced the new initiative to get dangerous criminals off the streets.
After a near record 41 homicides in Bibb County in 2018, Crimestoppers board chairman Warren Selby Jr. wanted to supplement the weekly list of wanted persons within Middle Georgia to identify the area’s most dangerous individuals.
Local law enforcement has identified the individuals they would most like to arrest to be featured on the list from Bibb, Baldwin, Jones, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Crawford and Twiggs counties.
In 2000, Macon Regional Crimestoppers began paying cash rewards for tips leading to an arrest in a myriad of crimes.
The effort is a partnership of law enforcement, the community and the media which publicizes wanted individuals each week.
Over the past 18 years, Crimestoppers has paid over $860,000 in rewards while arresting nearly 6,000 people and clearing more than 8,400 cases. The program also recovered nearly $800,000 worth of property and more than $250,000 in drugs.
